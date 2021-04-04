Video: Ismael Sosa’s goal in the Pumas vs Pachuca duel on matchday 13

The Pumas de la UNAM team and the Club Pachuca of the MX League, opened the Sunday day of this date 13 of Guardians Tournament 2021, in an interesting meeting between teams looking to get into the playoffs.

Also read: Liga MX: Diego Cocca confesses his secret to get Atlas out of the bottom of the Percentual

The first score of the match came from the visitors’ side, with soccer player Ismael Sosa scoring just 35 minutes into the first half, beating the rival goalkeeper to score 1-0.

The Tuzos attacker took advantage of a ball outside the area, to shoot from long distance with a great shot, defeating Talavera and opening the scoring at the Ciudad Universitaria stadium.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Both teams come to this match after winning the previous day, where Pumas beat San Luis 1-0 in a controversial match as a visitor and Pachuca surprised Tigres at home with the same score.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content