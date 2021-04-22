VIDEO: Isaac Brizuela’s goal in Rayados vs Chivas in Liga MX

The Rayados del Monterrey will seek to keep a good distance in the direct league positions in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga MX, receiving the visit of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the match pending on matchday 12.

The whole of the Gang that the coach runs Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre comes to the duel after falling at home to the Tuzos del Pachuca; while the Rojiblanco box of the strategist Victor Manuel Vucetich managed to resume the path of triumph, defeating the Xolos from Tijuana.

Read also: Mazatlán FC: Daniel Gutiérrez warns Club León

Before the first half hour of play at the BBVA stadium, the Rojiblanca squad took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the winger’s score Isaac brizuela.

GOAL FROM THE ‘BUNNY’! # RayadosxFOX Great individual play by Isaac Brizuela, who with a slip included ends up defining above Hugo González to put Chivas ahead pic.twitter.com/KHS8GO7Ecv – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) April 22, 2021

In the 26th minute, the Mexican offensive took advantage of his individual quality to outwit the Monterrey saga and with a left-handed shot with slip included, he left the goalkeeper with no chances. Hugo Gonzalez for 1-0.

26 & # 39; GOOOOOLAAAAAAZOOOOOO DEEE @ BRIZUELA27_CONE! Great wall with @ sergiofr30, ‘Cone’ cuts into the area and shoots to send it to the fooondoooo. Monterrey 0-1 Chivas pic.twitter.com/Op1kChgLKW – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 22, 2021

Read also: José Ramón Fernández launches terrible accusation against Faitelson because of the European Super League

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Liga MX Rayados de Monterrey Chivas Guard1anes Clausura 2021 Clausura 2021