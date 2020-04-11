Video Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto do it like few couples | Instagram

Any news that talks about Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto will always attract attention and even more when it comes to any activity together like the one shared by the actress through a video on her Instagram account.

Surely you know both actors, they look like the dream couple both blond, colored eyes, actors, beautiful as if they were two greek gods.

Despite the controversy in which they have been involved after their relationship with Geraldine Bazán, Soto and Baeva live extremely happy.

Although on several occasions they have been seen together wearing their sculptural bodies this time the couple is doing an activity that unfortunately we do not practice much.

Exercising as a couple is something that not everyone does, instead this couple in love apparently do and they presume it to their followers.

“Everything is better together” shared the beautiful blonde in the description of her post.

“That is why they are so beautiful, kisses to both of them,” was one of the comments on their publication, in addition to receiving hearts and congratulations with emojis.

Continuously both Irina and Gabriel show that his love is more than great, which causes the envy of many women but also men, however we agree that the two look great together.

Fortunately everything seems to indicate that the romance between the two is going from strength to strength that they already have a list of their own house that they have shared for several months, without a doubt, both are the most controversial couple of the moment Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva decided on that new home for enjoy some time as a couple surrounded by the sea breeze.

Although Irina has been heavily criticized by some media and drivers Gabriel Soto has come out always to defend it like all a gentleman, asking for respect for his girlfriend because despite their separation from Bazán and they are point and apart.

.