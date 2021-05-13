VIDEO: Ían Torres’ goal in Atlas vs Club Puebla in the Liga MX league

Los Rojinegros del Atlas will seek to take advantage of home status by receiving the visit of the Puebla Strip, in the first leg in the round of the Quarterfinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

The coach’s team from Guadalajara Diego Cocca arrives after leaving the UANL Tigres on the road in the reclassification phase, while the strategist’s poblanos Nicolas Larcamón he had a 10-day hiatus after his last engagement in the regular role.

After the first minutes of the complement at the Jalisco stadium, the Academy squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the midfielder’s score Ian Torres.

Goal of the Atlas!

Goal of the Atlas! Torres sent him to save and the foxes are already winning it, the Jalisco Stadium roared ️ @ atlasfc 1-0 @ClubPueblaMX La Liguilla live: https://t.co/dS5oFNgdKq#LateConFuria I #LaFranjaQueNosUne I # TusGuard1anes2021 pic.twitter.com/wqnDQvA25r – TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) May 13, 2021

In the 59th minute, the Mexican midfielder took advantage of the facilities of the Angelopolis saga and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper with no chances Antony silva for 1-0.

⌚️ 59 ‘l Atlas FC 1-0 @ClubPueblaMX GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL ROJINEEEGROOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO !!!!!!!! GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL OF JAIROOOO TOOORREEEEEEES !!!!!! # We arriveJuntos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QkDLtNRFJY – Atlas FC (@atlasfc) May 13, 2021

