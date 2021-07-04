VIDEO: “I will call immigration”, the threat of a man to Hispanic workers



Photo: Video capture josehuerta24 / Courtesy

In San Diego, California, a racist man threatened Hispanic construction workers with calling Immigration services because the noise they were making while they were working could be heard all the way home, a fact that bothered him.

In the recording shared on TikTok and which became viral due to the arrogant attitude of the subject, it is appreciated how the group of workers are harassed by the guy who on several occasions asked them to show them their IDs, and then threatened to call Immigration, while being recorded by men who were doing nothing but work.

Even at the beginning of what happened The subject asked Hispanics if they paid taxes and immediately began asking them to show him their IDs, apparently to check if they are legally in the United States..

Later it is seen that one of the workers approached him to capture his face more closely, for which the man was upset and rebuked him, but then he gave up and continued on his way, this while the worker’s colleagues asked him to return in order to avoid that the confrontation continued to rise in tone.

The controversial video was shared on the TikTok platform by a user who identified himself as Josué Huerta (josehuerta24).

The clip already has more than 1.5 million views, has more than 184,000 reactions and almost 9,500 comments and has caused all kinds of them but mostly they condemn the attitude against men who did nothing but work honestly without doing it. hurt nobody.

