Respect for the opponent is one of the maxims in contact sports. You just have to remember the first words that teachers usually say to children who start this noble sport. They emphasize that what will be learned must serve to defend yourself and not to seek trouble.

In this video you can see the final result of many months of harassment. The type had been bullied by the rest of the boys at school and especially by one. Didn’t drop his arms and for almost 9 months he went to a center to receive classes. And D-day arrived. That day I had dreamed of so much. He felt he was at the best level to defend himself against that thug. Thus, after leaving school, and before the watchful eye of a multitude of kids, he stood up to him and challenged him to a fight. His adversary did not expect the level that the boy showed, which he had humiliated so many times.

The boy calmly waited for the attack to launch a kick accompanied by a combination of punches. Once on the ground, the boy managed to subdue it until he was detained by those present at the scene.

