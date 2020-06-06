China.- EcoHealth Alliance scientists found “hundreds” of new coronavirus in Chinese bats.

In the middle of the pandemic caused by the virus

SARS-CoV-2, a hypothetical brother

SARS-CoV-3 could already be crouching in nature waiting for an upcoming attack on humanity.

A genetic analysis of hundreds of new coronaviruses found in Chinese bats warns that some of them have “a high potential for transmission between species” and points to the “probable origin” of SARS-CoV-2 itself in a regional species of bats horseshoe.

There is an enormous natural diversity of these coronaviruses, ”warns Bolivian ecologist Carlos Zambrana of the EcoHealth Alliance, an international organization based in New York dedicated to investigating emerging diseases that arise from wildlife and threaten humanity.

His team, in collaboration with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, has analyzed more than 1,200 genetic sequences of coronaviruses found in bats, 630 of them new, and has confirmed that “Southwest China is a center of diversification” of these viruses. There is a perfect storm: a large number of species bats – each with its characteristic viruses – a high density of human population and constant contact between people and animals that includes hunting and eating bats.

It is very likely that we will see new pandemics in the future, ”says Zambrana.

His organization is in the crosshairs of the Trump Administration for collaborating with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, accused without any proof of having manufactured the SARS-CoV-2 in its laboratories. The new study is signed by Shi Zhengli, a renowned Chinese virologist – known as Batwoman for her pioneering bat work – who has suffered a campaign of harassment after being branded “the mother of the devil” on Chinese social media.

It is a pity that scientists who are trying to save our lives are receiving threats ”, laments Zambrana.

Donald Trump himself announced on April 17 at the White House that he would cut funding to the EcoHealth Alliance for working with Chinese virologists. The organization has received more than three million dollars since 2014.

On May 21, 77 Nobel Prize-winning American scientists wrote a letter to the US Government to denounce that this Trump decision “deprives the country and the world of a highly prestigious science that could help control one of the largest health crises of recent history and others that could arise in the future ”.

The team of scientists from the EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology took samples of Thousands of bats from fifteen Chinese provinces between 2010 and 2015.

When we catch a bat, it almost always tests negative for a coronavirus. To find a positive we have to sample hundreds ”, explains Zambrana.

Scientists have not analyzed the complete genome of each virus, so the 630 new genetic sequences published now do not necessarily correspond to

630 new coronavirus species, although the Bolivian ecologist believes that it is possibly “hundreds” of pathogens unknown until now.

The benefits that bats bring to ecosystems are much greater than the possible risks ”, stresses zoologist Javier Juste

The viruses that cause SARS, MERS, and covid-19 belong to a specific group of coronaviruses, called betacoronaviruses. The new analysis, however, suggests that it is another group, that of the alphacoronavirus, the one with the greatest facility to jump between species. The authors urge the implementation of surveillance programs that look for new coronaviruses in bat populations in southern China, but also in neighboring countries, such as Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam.

Bats are not to blame. They are great for ecosystems. If you like tequila, you have to thank the bats, because they are the pollinators of the plant with which tequila is made, “Zambrana stresses, concerned about the stigmatization of flying mammals.

The Peruvian authorities had to ask in March respect for bats after some inhabitants of an Andean town set fire to a colony by mistakenly linking it to the covid-19 pandemic.

The benefits that bats bring to ecosystems are by far much greater than the possible risks: they pollinate plants, control agricultural pests, and eat tons of mosquitoes that transmit diseases, such as malaria, dengue or Zika ”, agrees the zoologist Javier Juste, from the Doñana Biological Station (CSIC), in Seville.

Following the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003, Juste and other scientists went in search of coronaviruses in bats in Spain. They found 14 alphacoronavirus and betacoronavirus in more than half a thousand animals analyzed.

Many coronaviruses have been found in bats because a lot of effort has been spent searching these species, but there are entire groups of mammals that nobody has looked at, “says Juste.

Bats are not the reservoir for this pandemic virus. That is false. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has not appeared in the thousands of bats analyzed, “he highlights.

Not a single transmission of a bat coronavirus to people has been documented, “stresses virologist Juan Echevarría.

The known coronavirus most similar to that causing covid-19 is RaTG13, identified in horseshoe bats in China’s Yunnan province. The two viruses share 96% of the genome and are estimated to have diverged from a common ancestor more than 50 years ago, according to geneticist Rasmus Nielsen of the University of California, Berkeley, USA. Both pathogens resemble “more or less like a person and a pig,” in Nielsen’s words.

The virologist Juan Emilio Echevarría, from the Spanish Association for the Conservation and Study of Bats (SECEMU), also participated in the search for coronaviruses in Spain and agrees with his colleague.

The evolutionary origin of the virus, which according to the main hypothesis is probably in horseshoe bats, is being confused with the epidemiological origin of the pandemic, with the source of infection of the first human case of covid-19, which is unknown, “he says. Echevarría.

The animal that transmitted SARS to humans was the civet [un pequeño mamífero del sudeste asiático] in a Guangdong market. The known reservoir of MERS is the dromedary. In the case of the covid-19 it is unknown. Not a single transmission of a bat coronavirus to people has been documented, “emphasizes Echevarría.

In his view, focusing on bats “blurs the search for the source of the pandemics in other wildlife species.” Some experts, such as the German virologist Christian Drosten, have pointed to Chinese fur farms, with thousands of overcrowded animals that facilitate the evolution of viruses, as a possible origin of the covid-19 pandemic.

Echevarría recalls that a scientific committee of Eurobats – the European agreement for the conservation of bats – has recommended extreme precautions in caves to avoid the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

The reason is the opposite of the one we have in mind: the fear is that humans can spread the virus to bats, not the other way around, ”he adds.

FRG

On this note: