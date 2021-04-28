Video: huge miscalculation by Keylor Navas condemns PSG in the Champions League



The Tico reacted late and paid dearly for it.

Photo: Alex Grimm / Getty Images

A error it is enough to change the history of a tie. And today it happened to Paris Saint-Germain, against. Keylor Navas was wrong calculating the trajectory of the ball and gave life to the Manchester City, which came back and beat PSG 1-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The game was 1-0 in favor of the Parisians at minute 64 ′. Kevin de Bruyne crossed a ball with great effect, the Costa Rican reacted late and the ball went into the goal. Navas decided not to go out to cut the ball and waited for a player to change the trajectory of the ball. He realized late that it would not happen and could not avoid the touchdown.

Seven minutes later Manchester City achieved the comeback with a free kick goal from Riyad Mahrez, in which the ‘Falcon’ could not do anything, but the barrier could.

Keylor Navas’ error so far represents a before and after in the tie. ‘San’ Keylor will have to recover quickly for the second leg, which will take place in Manchester on 04 May. Before the failure it had been positively decisive and just this week it was renewed until 2024. Trust will continue to be placed in its gloves.