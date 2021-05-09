VIDEO | How much money do the tech giants make per minute?

Without a doubt, 2020 has been uA very good year for the tech giants. The coronavirus pandemic has not prevented, but rather the opposite, that the world’s largest technology companies have grown up.

Most of them achieved double-digit growth last year. CNBC has taken a look at the latest earnings reports released in recent weeks by the biggest tech companies on the planet (Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, Tesla and Netflix) to determine how much revenue they generated per minute in the first three months of 2021.

Taking into account that the first quarter of this year had 90 days, that is, 129,600 minutes, Amazon and Apple have posted record profits in recent months, and both companies have overcome significantly the $ 100 thousand million in revenue quarterly for the first time in late 2020.

If you want to see cHow much Netflix, Tesla, Amazon, Apple or Facebook earn per minute, watch the video we have left you above.