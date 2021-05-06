VIDEO: Honduran immigrant family reunites; they were separated almost 4 years by Trump policy

A video captured the emotional moment when a mother of Honduras reunited with her children after being separated at the border in 2017 under the “zero tolerance” policy of the former president Donald trump.

Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe de Zuniga met his sons, Mino and Erick, at a family reunion in Philadelphia. The video shows her the heartfelt group hug filled with tears after seeing each other for the first time in more than three years, when they were separated on the border between USA Y Mexico.

Thanks to the work of our attorney @lindacorchado, a mother was reunified with her children after being separated by the Trump administration’s pilot family separation program. After 4 long years of being apart, this is the moment they reunited. (1 /) pic.twitter.com/eV4LKWG3pi – Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center (@LasAmericasIAC) May 6, 2021

The family fled from Honduras in the fall of 2017 and spread across the continent. Her eldest son Alex and her husband had crossed the state United.

She and her two younger children tried to do the same when they were detained in New Mexico. Gonzales brebe spent two years in detention by the Immigration Service and Customs control before being deported to Honduras, the same country from which he fled due to violence.

The family is among the first to be reunited by organizations that work with the Family Reunification Task Force of the administration of Joe Biden. The family is one of thousands of families that were separated under the “zero tolerance” policy of Trump, which was aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

The immigration and family attorney Karenina wolff helped Alex, which was already in Philadelphia, to become the legal guardian of their brothers.

“Alex was only 19 years old and working when he stepped up to support (his brothers). For me, seeing their mother and the children reunite with their mother is Really touching“. Wolff told WPVI-TV.

“Before I had a lot of headaches, a lot of stress, everything depended on me. And now I feel a little more free knowing that I am no longer alone in this, “he said. Alex to the television.

Alex He commented that when they met after so long, his mother hugged him and told him how proud she was of him for taking care of his brothers minors in its absence.

