Video: Honda Civic Type R vs VW Golf GTI

The compact hot-hatch market seems to be more alive than ever, something that is evident with the new batch of very high-performance compacts. Today we are comparing two mythical, historical and highly recognizable models on video. We talk about the sports versions of the Volkswagen Golf and Honda Civic, the new VW Golf GTI and Honda Civic Type-R. We started!

With an increasing weight of the hybridization and of the electrification, of the digitization and of the restrictions anti-emissions, it seems that finding cars to get excited about with prices that start on a more or less “rational” terrain is increasingly difficult. However, the reality is that the market for sports compact it is more alive than ever, with alternatives of all kinds for all kinds of tastes.

Therefore, in Diariomotor We have decided to test two of the best known and most respected representatives of the compact hot hatch category on video., which have been recently renovated and which, without a doubt, can perfectly represent the two sides of the same coin: digitization, the rational profile and the practicality of the Golf GTI along with the most extreme sportiness and the Japanese character of the Honda Civic Type-R.

VW Golf GTI: a spicier GTI

The VW Golf GTI has always represented the yardstick in the compact sports car segment. In this newly released eighth generation, the quintessential GTI is modernized with an evolved platform and a well-known engine within the VW Group: the block 2.0 TSI with 245 hp, associated with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

With a price of just over € 42,000, the Golf GTI is committed to digitization and technology: LED matrix headlights, digital panels of all kinds for the interior, all kinds of driving assistants … and a somewhat more fun driving than its predecessor, thanks to a more pointed chassis in its set-up, a firmer suspension and more direct steering.

Honda Civic Type-R: Japanese extremism

The Honda Civic Type-R has always been characterized as an uncompromising sports compact, which bet strongly on sportsmanship and on sensations as a differential value. The new Type-R won’t disappoint anyone looking for that kind of car: its engine. 2.0 Turbo VTEC 320 hp it is associated as the only option to a six-speed manual transmission with one of the best touches on the market, to which must be added a Torsen-type limited-slip differential on the front axle.

With a very very sporty aesthetic, the Honda Civic Type-R starts from € 45,750, a price somewhat higher than that of the Golf but which it intends to compensate with a very rich standard equipment, a distinctly sportier aesthetic than its rival and a brilliant set-up, with a first-class suspension (also adaptive, like that of the Golf), a first-class Brembo brake system and a direct and reactive steering.

Two sides of the same coin...Which one will have convinced us the most?