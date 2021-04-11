VIDEO: Hispanic Drug Dealer Kills Officer Point-blank; was killed after persecution



Murder of police in New Mexico.

Photo: Police Body Camera / Courtesy

The images of the moment when a trafficker from drugs originally Hispanic he got out of his truck and shot and killed a police officer during a routine traffic stop.

Pictures show the criminal Omar Felix Cueva, 39, getting out of the driver’s side of his truck Chevrolet with an AR-15 style rifle before firing a shot at the police officer. New Mexico, Darrian Jarrott 28-year-old who fell to the ground, so Cave approached him and shot him point blank.

The incident occurred on February 4 in the Interstate 10 eastbound between Deming Y The Crosses after what Jarrott stopped Cave, after noticing that your windows They were dyed.

After walking to the window on the passenger side of Cueva’s van, the footage shows the officer politely saying, “Good afternoon, sir. My name is Darrian Jarrott. I’m from the New Mexico State Police. The reason for the stop is that the tint of the window is too dark ”.

Cueva then muttered something inaudible: the video on the flap and the patrol published by the policeman show to Jarrott, father of three young children whose partner was pregnant at the time of his death, he said to him, “Yes, do you mind if I open the door? Or if you want to lower the window more ”.

In a brief conversation that lasted about three minutes, the officer asked him if Cueva had insurance, to which he answered “yes”, and confirmed his name, before asking the offender to approach his patrol so that he could carry out the searches. of control.

Cave opened his door, at which point Jarrott He realized he was carrying a rifle and asked him: “You have a firearm, do you mind if I take it from you, for my own safety?”

Then the officer said, “Let’s go to my vehicle, okay,” at which point Cueva comes out of the driver’s seat holding the rifle, which Jarrott could not identify because his vision is blocked by the truck.

As both men walked slowly in parallel towards the patrol, Cave suddenly coat the rifle, while Jarrott before being attacked he yelled, “Oh shit.”

Then the criminal shot him several more times outside the camera and he walked away slowly, in order to leave the officer’s body on the side of the road.

Less than a minute after Cave fled, a National Security Investigations agent arrived at the scene and notified the office that Jarrott was dead.

After that a chase was recorded across 40 miles, during which Cave exchanged gunfire with officers from the New Mexico State Police, the Cruces Police Department, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office Y Border Patrol from United States.

In the scenes you can see the truck of Cave backing down the highway after being hit by a patrol.

Then you see how Cave He got out of the truck with his pistol drawn and there was a shooting before the suspect was finally shot down next to the door of his truck while dozens of armed agents surrounded him.

The Las Cruces Police Officer, Adrián De La Garza, was injured in the shooting and was airlifted to hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Jarrott had been in the police force since 2015 after working as a transportation inspector for the Department of New Mexico Public Safety.

According to research Felix cave He was arrested at age 13 for vandalism, then for drug trafficking at 21, and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine at age 29.

