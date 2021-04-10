Video: High-heeled! Luxury goal for Karim Benzema in El Clásico español

It was barely the 13th minute of the match and the Real Madrid shouted the first goal of The classic Spanish. Karim Benzema, the French “Cat”, overtook the locals at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium with an unforgettable goal, his 19th goal in the 2021 La Liga season.

The play began at the feet of Uruguayan Fede Valverde, who came out of the pressure in the middle of the sector to lead to zone 3. He cleared the way and cleared the Blaugrana shirts from his vision to enable Lucas Vásquez on the right wing.

The right back of the White House controlled and raised his face to look for a receiver and found it in the ‘9’ that Zidane put in the attack front.

Benzema with his body won the position of his marker and when they expected the Frenchman to control to finish off, he decided to invent a luxury high heel to leave his mark before the first quarter of an hour in the game.