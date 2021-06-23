VIDEO: Her Tinder date tried to sue her for not having sex because of her bad smell



Emily Mackinnon.

Photo: TikTok Video Capture / Courtesy

The reality is that when you dare to meet a person through a dating app, anything can happen: it may be the love you have been waiting for so much, it may just be one more affair, or it may even try to take legal action against you, how did it happen to a Canadian girl whose Tinder date tried to sue her for not having sex because of her bad smell.

On your TikTok account, Emily Mackinnon recounted her bad experience with a law student she calls “Chad.”, in a video that has achieved some 250,000 views. She and Chad met on Tinder and decided to go on a date in person. The then aspiring lawyer invited her to his home and she agreed.

“It was implicit that we were going to connect, but I never said it explicitly,” says Emily. However, she changed her mind when he removed her underwear. According to the girl, he smelled so bad that she could smell the stench even while standing. “There were like marks on her underwear and it hadn’t been washed in a long time, and it needed a new Fruit of the Looms, ”says the girl in her video.

So she decided to end the appointment, but he did not remain with his arms crossed: “A few days later he paid someone to deliver me the papers in which he tried to sue me for breaking a verbal contract“Says the young woman. Fortunately she arranged it in a very smart and embarrassing way for the student.

“He had spent a great deal of time telling me that his father was a lawyer, so I made an appointment with his father and told him what had happened“Says Emily, who also adds that the young man is now a lawyer who works for his father.

“It does not mean no at any time. That is the only contract that a person can break, “wrote a user in the comments of the clip. “I would have let him go to court and try to explain the situation“Said another. “It doesn’t matter if you were explicit or not. Consent can be withdrawn at any time, ”said a third party.

At the end of the video, the girl sends a message to whoever was her Tinder date: “And for Chad, the man who tried to sue me; I know you watch everything I do We met once. You are moldy. That’s really pathetic. You have to move on, friend. “

