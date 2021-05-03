VIDEO: Henry Martin’s goal at Pumas vs Club América in Liga MX

The Pumas of the UNAM risk their lives in the present Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, receiving the visit of the Eagles of America in a new edition of the Capital Classic, at the end of matchday 17 and the regular role.

The University team directed by the coach Andres Lillini they seek to be the last guest in the reclassification; while the Azulcrema box of the strategist Santiago Solari wants to break the streak of four games without winning in all competitions.

In the final minutes of the match at the Olympic University Stadium, the Coapa squad took the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the forward’s score. Henry Martin.

Gooool! Gooool! Bombaaaaa is back! Henry Martín is ending the dream of Pumas ⚽ @PumasMX 0-1 @ClubAmerica LIVE: https://t.co/LTkGzcLJD7

In the 82nd minute, the Mexican attacker took advantage of the facilities of the University saga and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Alfredo Talavera for 1-0.

G⚽⚽⚽L DEL AME‼ ️

GOOOOOOL! GOOOOOL! HENRY MARTÍN pushes the ball after a great play by Alan Medina and América goes up on the scoreboard pic.twitter.com/FQ35xi5jUP – Club America (@ClubAmerica) May 3, 2021

