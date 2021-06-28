Video: Haris Seferovic goal in France vs Switzerland

The round of 16 of Euro 2021 define a new member of the quarterfinals and in the Arena Nationala, France already loses it to Switzerland with a goal from Haris Seferovic at minute 15 of the first half.

The goal came after a Swiss play where, after a cross, forward Seferovic finished off with an iron header that beat Llorís

With the goal, Switzerland surprised everyone and took the lead, momentarily eliminating the World champion.

Now it is France who must propose to reverse the score and advance to the round in Euro 2021, which seeks to win after what happened 5 years ago in France 2016.

