VIDEO: Gun fanatic nearly died when his rifle exploded in his face

The love of guns has some risks and this youtuber knows it now.

Scott DeShields Jr. broadcast the exact moment a rifle practically exploded in his face while his father was filming him shooting.

“If he hadn’t been there, I probably wouldn’t be here anymore.” said the American influencer.

And it is that the powerful weaponry detached sharp pieces of metal that were embedded in his neck.

DeShields Jr. explained that his father helped him get into a truck to speed off to the city. He contained the bleeding by sticking his own finger in the today that he put down the gun. The men called 911 to meet an ambulance on the road.

“I thought of my children and I fought as much as I could”, he said while recounting that he knew that if he fainted, he would never be able to come to.

Once in the hospital he was taken to a special unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where he held on to every possible machine.

“The trauma team saved my life. They opened my ribs completely to remove the embedded objects, they repaired my lung and my jugular ”, he explained in an Instagram post.

The youtuber also suffered a broken rib and several bones in his hand.

The man left the hospital eight days after a near-miraculous recovery.

The terrifying experience in no way diminished the young man’s fondness for weapons. He insists it was just an “absurd accident” and that he will be making gun videos soon.

“I’m not going to give up what I do because it was just an absurd accident,” he said. “There is nothing stopping me from continuing. I love him”.

As if that were not enough, the youtuber launched a series of t-shirts to raise funds with the legend. “Just put a finger there,” in reference to how he saved his life.

RN-50 rifle designer Mark Serbu said the weapon is safe despite what is seen in the video.

“Weapons explode every day, but they don’t talk about that”Serbu said.

The United States remains immersed in a debate over gun regulation. As Joe Biden’s administration pushes for restrictions, perennial defenders rely on the Second Amendment to be able to trade and own them, despite hundreds of shootings that occur annually.

Keep reading: Their baby died and the hospital gave them a dead rat instead of their daughter’s body