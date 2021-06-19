Video: Guido Rodríguez’s goal in Argentina vs Uruguay

The Argentina National Team faced the Uruguay National Team in the match corresponding to day 2 of group B of the Copa América on the field of the Brasilia Stadium, with the intention of both teams to get their first victory in the tournament.

The Argentine squad came to this match with bad feelings, after drawing a goal against Chile in their debut, since despite Lionel Messi’s shooting goal, the Andeans came from behind and managed to get the tie, so the Argentines could only score one point.

For its part, the Uruguayan team will make its debut against Argentina in this Copa América, where it would have its best team to face a vital duel in its aspirations to achieve three points, where it could count on Federico Valverde from Real Madrid, that in the previous one was in doubt.

However, despite the parity that could be seen at the beginning, Argentina took the lead on the scoreboard with a good header from Guido Rodríguez, a former Club América player who currently plays for Real Betis de the League of Spain.

