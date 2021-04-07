Video: Guardiola’s false 9 with De Bruyne worked again

While Toni Kroos showed his excellence when enabling, Kevin De Bruyne answered from Manchester with a center-forward goal in a well-executed scheme by Pep Guardiola. The Belgian showed his talent to define and assist, in his boots the football of the 2 – 1 victory of the citizens was conceived.

Quick transitions, space occupation in the counterattacks and effectiveness to score goals at the right and necessary moments. Kevin De Bruyne is considered the most complete midfielder today and with his versatility Guardiola knew how to play.

Gooooool! Gooooool! Gooooool! 💥⚽

Dortmund error, City claw A GOAL! 🤩✨ 🔴📲🖥 Live! https://t.co/8CJmTR0BAs

📺 @Galavision #TuChampionsLeague | #UCL | #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/YADZteBKAP – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 6, 2021

He put it on a false nine against Borussia Dortmund along with Mahrez, Foden and Bernardo Silva. And it was with the Algerian that he wove the play of the first goal: Mahrez pass to De Bruyne, that’s how the play began and ended at minute 19.

And in addition, with the match tied 1 – 1, the Belgian put on the assistant’s cape, his favorite facet in the Manchester City game. With his left leg he changed orientation and found Gundogan, who finally scored the assist on Phil Foden’s goal.

Gooooooooooooal from City! 💥⚽

Phil Foden no longer forgave Dortmund 🙌🏻🙌🏻 🔴📲🖥 Live! https://t.co/8CJmTR0BAs

📺 @Galavision #TuChampionsLeague | #UCL | #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/Y1ytq2lTjj – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) April 6, 2021

De Bruyne reached 2 goals and 4 assists in 4 games. He assisted in the group stage, scored in the round of 16 and now scored and in the quarterfinals. Captain and effective leader of the English team, who will seek the passage to the semifinals to dream of their first Champions League.