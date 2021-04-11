Video: Great goal by Sebastián Vegas in the Toluca vs Rayados de Monterrey of Liga MX

The Red Devils of Toluca and the Rayados of Monterrey are playing, at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, the match corresponding to the Day 14 of the 2021 Closing Tournament League MX, which already has a goal thanks to a shoe from Sebastián Vegas.

The goal came at minute 50 after a play in which Sebastián Vegas recovered the ball in midfield and with space, sent the ball wonderfully at the corner to make it 1-0.

With this goal, Toluca begins to row against the current and will have to put all his power to the front if he wants to break the scoreboard.

Sebastián Vegas scored his first goal in the tournament and his second with the Rayados de Monterrey jersey.

