Video: Great goal by Lionel Messi in Levante vs Barcelona in the Spanish League

The FC Barcelona It is played against Levante in the match corresponding to matchday 36 of the Spanish League where, with a goal from Lionel Messi, the Catalan club goes ahead and takes the lead thanks to a play in which the Argentine scored at minute 25 ..

The star took advantage of a center deflected by the defense to turn on the scissor shot that stuck to the post where the goalkeeper could not reach.

With this goal, Barcelona is ahead on the scoreboard and with it is positioned in First place in the Classification in the absence of the Real Madrid and Atlético matches.

Barcelona and Lionel Messi will seek to maintain the advantage against Levante, as they need the 3 points to continue in the fight for the title.

