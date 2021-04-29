Video: Great goal by Lionel Messi in Barcelona vs Granada

The FC Barcelona se plays the leadership of La Liga against Granada, a pending match for the culé team, which if they won, would send him to the first place in the classification and for now, he wins it with a goal from Lionel Messi in communion with Griezmann.

At minute 23, Lionel Messi ‘joined’ with the French forward and after a great play, Messi defined to put the 1-0 of the game.

The goal became the Argentine’s 26th scoring this season, moving away from scorers Benzema and Luis Suárez who have 21 and 19 respectively.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann have Barcelona up and for the moment, leader of the competition at halftime of the match.

