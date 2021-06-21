Video: Great goal by Edu Vargas in Uruguay vs Chile in the Copa América

The Copa América activity continues this Monday 21 where the Chilean National Team and the Uruguay national team They close matchday 3 and in the Pantanal Arena the first goal of the match has already fallen through Edu Vargas, who overtakes the Andinos.

The goal took place at minute 26 when in a play by the right wing, he made a dumbbell with Brereton, who from the wall, returned the ball to send it to the back.

With this goal, the Chilean National Team is placed first in group A above the Argentina National Team, who has one game less.

Uruguay needs to wake up and reverse the score or else, the situation would get complicated and their classification would be jeopardized.

