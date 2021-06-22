Video: Goran Pandev’s emotional farewell to North Macedonia’s last match at Euro 2020



His teammates held a hallway to honor Pandev.

Photo: Peter Dejong / . / .

After 122 games with the selection of North macedonia, in order to Goran pandev it was time to say goodbye. He did it this Monday, in the last game of the group stage against the Netherlands, a match that his team lost by a landslide (0-3). But beyond the result, what captured the attention was his farewell, emotional to say the least.

Before starting the game, the Netherlands national team presented him with a shirt with his name on it, whose number dictates the number of games he played for North Macedonia. A noble gesture.

Classy stuff from the Netherlands as they gift Goran Pandev a personalized shirt on his 122nd and final match for his country 👏🧡 pic.twitter.com/ZsRQoe8eIg – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 21, 2021

Goran Pandev played 68 minutes in his last game for North Macedonia, and perhaps the last meeting of his professional career. When he was substituted, his teammates made a hallway to say goodbye to applause. Exciting.

Well deserved guard of honor and standing ovation for Goran Pandev 👏 What an international career 🇲🇰 pic.twitter.com/Y313ykBijF – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 21, 2021

His career as a national team lasted 20 years. He debuted on June 6, 2001 in the Qualifiers towards the Eurocup, and ended in the Euro, one of Pandev’s dreams.

Goran struggled throughout his career to lead North Macedonia to a big tournament and finally succeeded. With the duties fulfilled, he considered that his passage through the national team reached its peak, and that this is the time to leave it.

His balance with the national team is 38 goals and 18 assists. Excellency Captain. He retires as a national hero.

While his career as a professional player is still uncertain: he ended his contract with Genoa and became a free agent. At 38 years old, he has not yet made a decision, but everything points to permanent retirement, which is safe in the national team. Stand up applause for an extraordinary run, Goran.