Video Goku, Vegeta and others, Dragon Ball fights the terrible evil of Earth

They defeated dozens of enemies in the past, but now the heroes of the anime Dragon Ball Z sent a message to the entire planet to fight the enemy in turn: the Covid-19.

Goku, Vegeta and other characters, through the characteristic voices of Mexican professionals who dub in Spanish, invite people to stay home, wash their hands, and keep their distance.

Two weeks before the government asked to stay home, Mario Castañeda made a video asking people to stay home, but they immediately asked him to do so as Goku.

These characters are something endearing to people and the idea is to give a message that has an impact. The reaction and emotion of seeing them in the characters adds to multiplying on social networks, Castañeda said.

Moments like the final battle against Majin Buu or the Cell tournament appear in a video clip, but now with the recommendations to avoid the spread of the virus in the voices of René García (Vegeta), Gerardo Reyero (Freezer) and Ricardo Brust (Cell and Mr Satan).

Hello Mexico, Latin America and the world … I am the voice of Goku …! I am not asking you to raise your arms to create a Genkidama, but I am asking you to follow the recommendations to stop the spread of Covid-19. Wash your hands and stay home. Take care …! – Mario C Castañeda P. (@ccp_mario)

March 19, 2020

I wish it was as easy as leaving it to Goku, El Chapulín Colorado, Ironman or Batman, who came to do the work for us, but it will not happen. However, (the recommendations) help the hero that has everyone inside come out, Castañeda said in a telephone interview.

“With the idea of: ‘A superhero tells me,’ the message goes further. Dragon Ball is part of world pop culture and the daily lives of many people.”

