Video: Goals by Michael Estrada and ‘Dedos’ López in Toluca vs Club América

The Eagles of Club América and Toluca are measured at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, a stadium where the scoreboard already broke the zero through Michael Estrada at minute 7 after a great play by Alexis Canelo.

The play of the goal began at the feet of Pedro Alexis Canelo when Emanuel Aguilera was taken by speed on the wing and only had to serve for Estrada who pushed the ball without a goalkeeper.

With this goal, America will now have to look for the comeback by rowing against the current, because if they lose, they would be left with no chance of finishing as the leader.

The goal was Michael Estrada’s sixth in his personal account and the game is 2-0 in the first half, after ‘Dedos López made it 2-0.

