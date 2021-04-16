Video: Goals by Gustavo Sánchez and Janssen in the Rayados vs Atlético Pantoja of the Concachampions

The Rayados de Monterrey seek to end the series against Atlético Pantoja once and for all and the game already has a goal at BBVA Bancomer, the same that the fans were able to shout from the stadium for the first time since the start of the COVID Pandemic:

It was Gustavo Sánchez who scored the first goal of the match at minute 9 and made it 4-0 on the aggregate scoreboard, which practically dictates the result.

With this goal, Sánchez scored his first goal in the tournament and his first in the current year 2021 with the Rayados de Monterrey.

Just minutes later, Janssen made it 2-0 and 5-0 on aggregate.

Columbus Crew is the team waiting for the winner of this match and only a tragedy of stratospheric magnitudes would prevent Rayados from advancing to the round.

