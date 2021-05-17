Video: Goals by Budimir and Renan Lodi at Atlético Madrid vs Osasuna on matchday 37

Atlético de Madrid receives the team from Osasuna, in match of the date 37 of the Spanish League, where the Argentine dell team Diego “Cholo” Simeone seeks to continue in the leadership of the competition.

The first goal of the match came from the visitors’ side, with Budimir scoring after 75 minutes of elapsed time, when he headed in to beat goalkeeper Oblack and set the score 1 goal for 0.

The response of the locals did not wait, so only 7 minutes later Renan Lodi will arrive at 82 of the second half, with a forceful left leg shot and place the scoreboard 1 for 1.

Atlético de Madrid continues as the leader of the competition with 80 units, but closely followed by Real Madrid with 78 points, so the Colchoneros cannot miss points.

