Video: Goals by Bryan Angulo and Alexis Canelo in Cruz Azul vs Toluca

Cruz Azul and Toluca meet in the quarterfinals of the League of the Clausura 2021 Tournament with the return duel in which the Red Devils of Toluca visit the Cruz Azul Machine and in the Azteca Stadium the scoring was already opened through Angulo

At minute 11, Juan Escobar sent a cross that Angulo soluto had to push to make the game 1-0.

With this goal, Cruz Azul took the lead, however, Alexis Canelo tied the game only two minutes later and Toluca took the lead again.

The game is 1-1 in the first half, with a 2-3 aggregate in favor of the Diablos.

