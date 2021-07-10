Video: Goalkeeper who challenged a professional MMA fighter and was defeated

Julija Pajić before being hired by PLF, she became known worldwide when she went up to the cage to face a man, in a fight without weight division. Pajić who is born in Germany but resides in Croatia.

Julija Pajić does nothing but play along and practically playing with a Stefan Scholz, out of shape and without fighting spirit, repeatedly turning his back on Pajić, who finished connecting kicks and combos to the body and face. She asked Scholz to throw his best at her but still, you can see Pajić’s great control above the cage.

This fight was an exhibition fight and did not affect Scholz’s MMA record and even less the beautiful Pajić, who after this fight was hired by PLF (3-2), of her two fights in PLF she has lost both by TKO (Combos ), losing in her debut in the first 51 seconds to Larissa Pacheco.

