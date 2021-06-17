Video: Goal of Memphis Depay in the Netherlands vs Austria of the European Championship

The Netherlands and Austria meet at the Amsterdam Arena in the Group C match on matchday 2 of the Eurocup, where the scoring was already opened via penalties at minute 10.

The play of the goal began after Alaba knocked down Dumfries in the area and after reviewing the VAR, a penalty was scored for the Netherlands.

Depay was in charge of collecting and thus made it 1-0 in favor of a Clockwork Orange.

The goal puts the Netherlands National Team up and they are also placed first in the group if the match ends with victory for the Naranjas.