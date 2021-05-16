Video: Goal of Lionel Messi in Barcelona vs Celta de Vigo of the Spanish League

Barcelona is measured against Celta de Vigo on the penultimate day of the Spanish League and Camp Nou already has a goal, thanks to Argentine star Lionel Messi who at minute 28 made it 1-0 of the game.

The play of the goal came when Sergio Busquets sent a precise cross for Lionel, who only had to put his head and cross the ball to score the first goal.

With this goal, Barcelona approaches and overtakes Real Madrid, waiting for Atlético not to win their match.

The goal became Messi’s 30th this season, being the league’s top scorer and Pichichi.

