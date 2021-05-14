Video: Goal by Vincent Janssen in Santos vs Rayados de la Liguilla

The Rayados de Monterrey visit the Warriors of Santos Laguna at the TSM Stadium, where the scoring was already opened through Vincent Janssen who overtook Rayados de Monterrey after an error by Carlos Acevedo at minute 18.

The play began when Gallardo took a shot that goalkeeper Acevedo could not take and after leaving the ball in the area, Janssen arrived to push it.

With this goal, Rayados gets up on the scoreboard, which gives him the advantage and adds a very important goal due to the question of the away goal.

WHAT I BRED YOU FOR !! MONUMENTAL MISTAKE by Carlos Acevedo, rebound in archery and Vincent Janssen, very attentive, finishes for Rayados’ 0-1 over Santos! #LiguillaxFOX pic.twitter.com/sNX67KIjRT – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 14, 2021

The game is 0-1 in the first half and now it is Santos who must propose if he wants to overcome the score in the 180 minutes.

