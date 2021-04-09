Video: Goal by Vincent Janssen in Pantoja vs Rayados de Monterrey in the Concachampions

The Rayados de Monterrey make their debut in this Concacaf Champions League against Atlético Pantoja of the Dominican Republic and the goal already fell at the Félix Sánchez Stadium at minute 30 through Vincent Janssen.

The goal came after a play in which after a series of rebounds, Janssen took the opportunity to shoot when the goalkeeper was beaten.

Rayados, who dominated the match, found the goal at minute 30 and Janssen made his debut in the Concachampions as a scorer.

The game is 1-0 in the first half and Rayados is still looking for more goals to extend his advantage.

