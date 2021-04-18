Video: Goal by Santiago Ormeño at Atlético San Luis vs Puebla on matchday 15

The picture of the Athletic San Luis and the Club Puebla of the MX League, opened the actions of the Saturday day of this date 15 of Guardians Tournament 2021, in a duel of teams that arrive at different times.

The first goal of the match came from the visitors’ side, with a score from the footballer Santiago Ormeño who, after 41 minutes of running time, beat the rival goalkeeper to place the scoreboard 1 goal by 0.

The Poblano team attacker took advantage of a ball outside the small area, to finish off with an accurate cross shot, impossible for goalkeeper Werner and open the scoring at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

40 & # 39; THE NINTH OF SANTIAG⚽️ ⚽️RMEÑ⚽️ ARRIVED, CHILDREN OF HIS VERY COOL MOTHEREEEE! PLAY, LORD PLAY OF THE PARCE THAT SANTI SENDS HER TO THE BACKGROUND, UNCLE ALREADY WINS IT # LaFranjaQueNosUne , JOOODEEEEEER pic.twitter.com/SdRMzuy5Oh – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) April 17, 2021

Puebla comes to this meeting in search of extending its positive streak, in which it adds 4 games without knowing defeat, while San Luis seeks to get out of the bottom of the table, where it is located with only 12 points.

