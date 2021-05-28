Video: Goal by Luis Romo in the final between Santos and Cruz Azul

The Cruz Azul Machine and Los Guerreros del Santos seek to take advantage from the first minutes in the first leg of the Liga MX final at TSM and 71 minutes into the game, the scoreboard has already broken zero thanks to Luis Romo.

The play of the goal began at the feet of Romo himself who entered the area with the ball and after several rebounds, he defined to put the 0-1.

With this goal, Santos Laguna must now row against the tide and turn it around if he wants to be Liga MX champion, with 90 minutes and the remainder of this game to reverse the score.

The match is 1-0 in the first half and with this goal, he reached 3 goals in the tournament and his first in this league.

