Video: Goal by Federico Chiesa in Italy vs Austria in the eighth of Euro 2021

The Italian National Team and Austria The actions of the Saturday day of the round of round of 16 of Euro 2021, in a duel for the fight for one of the tickets to the eight best teams in the UEFA.

The first goal of the match came from the local side, with a score by the footballer Federico Chiesa until 5 minutes into the first extra time, beating the rival goalkeeper to place the score 1 goal by 0.

The Juventus midfielder took advantage of an oversight by Austria’s lower half, to finish off with an accurate left-footed shot and open the scoring at Wembley Stadium, on Daniel Bachmann’s goal.

The team led by Roberto Mancini, is a wide favorite in this elimination duel, after a great group stage where they added three wins in the three games they played and did not receive a goal against.

