Video: Goal by Emmanuel Gigliotti in Atlas vs Club León on matchday 14 of Liga MX

The picture of the Guadalajara Atlas and the Club Leon of Liga MX, opened the actions of the Saturday day of the date 14 of Guardians Tournament 2021, in a team duel at a good time in search of tickets to the league.

The first goal of the match came from the visiting side, with a score from Argentine Emmanuel Gigliotti who after 37 minutes of running time, beat goalkeeper Vargas to place the score 1 goal by 0.

The former Toluca attacker took advantage of an oversight from the lower part of the Atlas, to head off a corner kick and return to the goal path, by opening the scoring at the Jalisco Stadium.

Atlas comes to this meeting in search of extending his positive streak, after beating Xolos at home on the previous date, while León seeks to add his fourth win in a row that will put him among the best 4 in the table.

