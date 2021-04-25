Video: Goal by Elías Hernández at Cruz Azul vs Atlético San Luis on matchday 16

The picture of the Blue Cross and the Athletic of San Luis of the MX League, opened the actions of the Saturday day of this date 16 of Guardians Tournament 2021, in a team duel at different times of the season.

The first goal of the match came from the local side, with a score from the soccer player Elías Hernández who, just after 2 minutes of running time, beat the visiting goalkeeper to place the scoreboard 1 goal by 0.

The Mexican attacker took advantage of an oversight from the lower part of Atlético San Luis, to finish off alone in front of the goalkeeper, with an accurate right-footed shot and open the scoring at the Azteca Stadium.

Cruz Azul comes to this meeting in search of ensuring the general leadership, in which it adds only 1 unit of advantage over América, while San Luis seeks to get out of the bottom of the table, to avoid paying the fine of 120 million for the decline.

