Video: Goal by Edson Álvarez at Ajax vs Utrecht

The Mexican, Edson Alvarez managed to tie the match against Utrecht, with a strong shot at minute 70, after the great assistance of Dusan Tadic, scoring his second goal of the season.

Álvarez has earned the title under Ten Hag for much of the season. He has become one of the best midfielders in the Eredivisie this season.

Also read: Tigres UANL would fire Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti before the Classic Regio

The youth squad of America club He has set outstanding numbers in his encounters, being one of the players with the most balls recovered in the entire league, having the best record this year.

GOOOOOOOL OF EDSON ÁLVAREZ! ⚽️ The inscribed Machín are second but de la saison et permet à l’Ajax d’égaliser face à Utrecht pic.twitter.com / reYcrLE7sy – Mexican soccer FR (@ligamx_fr) April 22, 2021

Also read: Liga MX: Antonio Amor, Rayados assistant justifies the defeat against Chivas

Ajax has a big difference compared to its closest rival, PSV. ‘The Children of the Gods’ have 73 units, while the ‘farmer’ box has 61 points.

>