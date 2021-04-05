Video: Goal by Diego Reyes in Gallos de Querétaro vs Tigres

When the game was about to end, the Mexican central defender, Diego Reyes, managed to open the scoring at minute 88, after countering a rebound left by Gil Alcalá after a header from Carlos González

The Tigres team has had control of the game, even before the goal, those led by Ricardo Ferretti had already generated a couple of dangerous occasions that Gil Alcala solved in the best way.

Also read: Club América mourning, Luis Fuentes González, father of the Eagles player, dies

For his part, Gallos knows that one of the weak points that the Monterrey team has presented throughout the tournament has been the defense, so they will look for

Also read: Liga MX: In Tigres they are ashamed of the terrible step in the Clausura 2021

Both know that it is an important game because there are two points of difference between them, being direct rivals to enter the Liguilla, through a ticket in the playoffs.