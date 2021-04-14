Video: Goal by Alexis Gutiérrez at Cruz Azul vs Arcahaie FC in the round of 16

The painting of the Blue Cross of the MX League and the Arcahaie FC of Haiti, faces are seen in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League, in a duel to be disputed on the field of Aztec stadium.

The first goal of the match came from the locals’ side, with a score from soccer player Alexis Gutiérrez who, just 3 minutes into the run, beat the visiting goalkeeper to place the score 1-0.

The Mexican midfielder for the Celestes took advantage of an error by the Haitian team’s goalkeeper Marcelin to just push the ball into the net and open the scoring in this round of 16 bracket.

Cruz Azul comes to this match as a wide favorite to win, after having a better team and playing at home at the Azteca stadium, while Arcahaie FC arrives as a victim, waiting to be thrashed in Mexico.

