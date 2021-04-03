VIDEO: Giovanni Oliveira’s goal at Club Puebla vs Mazatlán FC in Liga MX

The Puebla Strip will seek to stay in the fight for a place for direct league positions in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, receiving the visit of Mazatlán FC at the start of the activity on matchday 13.

The Puebla team led by the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamón he is in seventh position in the general table with 17 points; while the Sinaloan cadre of the Mexican strategist Thomas Boy it is located in the eleventh position with 14 units.

After the first moments of the game in the Cuauhtémoc stadium, the cannoneers’ squad has taken the lead on the scoreboard thanks to the scoring of the offensive midfielder Giovanni oliveira.

G⚽⚽⚽L !!! Great individual play by Giovanni Augusto to give the “Gunners” the advantage Puebla 0-1 Mazatlán # Guard1anes2021 ⚽ #LigaBBVAMX pic.twitter.com/ObfWPjM3Yg – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) April 3, 2021

In the 16th minute, the Brazilian offensive took advantage of the facilities in the camotera saga and with a right shot, he left the goalkeeper without possibilities Antony silva for 1-0.

⌚️15 ‘GIOVANNI AUGUSTO GOOOOOOL! Segovia surrendered at the feet of the Brazilian who made his quality clear and defined. @ClubPueblaMX 0-1 @MazatlanFC pic.twitter.com/cmNOSXZax0 – Mazatlán FC (@MazatlanFC) April 3, 2021

