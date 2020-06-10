Monegasque completes a test day in Italy

After several problems with the camera he announces that he will repeat tomorrow

Charles Leclerc held a training session in karting today in the Italian municipality of Lonato del Garda accompanied by Antonio Fuoco. The Monegasque has thus begun his set-up for the 2020 Formula 1 season.

The young man from the Principality has started his preparation on the track for the 2020 Formula 1 season, which starts in Austria in less than a month. Leclerc has boarded a personalized Lennox Racing team kart with his CL16 chassis at the South Garda Karting circuit in Lonato, Italy.

The Ferrari driver wanted to share with all his followers his return to a circuit through his streaming channel on Twitch. Leclerc has had several problems with the camera to share his laps in karting today, but he anticipated that tomorrow he will repeat with all the setbacks.

Despite this, the Monegasque has correctly shown more than 20 minutes of session to his fans. This will be the first of several tests he will conduct before getting on a Ferrari SF71H in Fiorano next week.

The Italian brand will provide its two drivers with the 2018 car to practice protocols and regain sensations on a car. Mercedes has already completed two days of testing with Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas at Silverstone.

Leclerc has been one of the drivers who has enjoyed live Simracing the most along with his followers. The Monegasque has brought out an unknown facet of his personality. He has opened the door of his house to his fans as if they were friends, yes … he forgot to open it to his girlfriend when he was immersed in an afternoon of game in the simulator!

The Ferrari driver has also had time to physically train and be in contact with Mattia Binotto, Scuderia’s team boss, due to movements in the Maranello driver squad.

The Italian-Swiss recently acknowledged in an interview that the Monegasque has given his approval to the signing of Carlos Sainz by Ferrari. The Spanish and the Principality will be partners from the 2021 season.

