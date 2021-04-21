Video games with the mind, an Egyptian discovery, scientific shoes and the ‘weight’ of microbes in the world

In this episode of ‘A Very Interesting Week’ we invite you to stimulate your imagination with the sense of hearing through a simple, but curious, experiment. We traveled to Egypt to discover the Lost City of Luxor with the expert in Egyptian art Miriam Bueno; we put on some shoes that will allow us to improve our sports performance, with Xantal Borras Boix, from the VIC University and a doctor in biomechanics; we will get closer to better understanding the ‘weight’ of microbes in the world, literally and figuratively; and we will know the details of the curious case of Pager, a macaque that has managed to play a video game with only his mind, thanks to Neuralink technology. Listen to us!

