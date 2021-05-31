Video games continue to pass screens and already exceed the sum of cinema and music

The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation and one of the sectors that has benefited the most from this change in the economic and social paradigm is that of video games. Thus, as reflected in a study by the consulting firm Accenture, the global value of this industry is currently around 245,000 million euros, an amount that surpasses those of cinema and music together.

After incorporating 500 million players in the last three years, the video game industry now has 2.7 billion people worldwide, with an increasingly high penetration among women and those under 25 years of age.

The greater consumption of video games on mobile phones and the importance of social interaction arising from Covid-19 are, according to the aforementioned report, two of the major factors behind these solid growth.

According to the survey, the most active gamers spend an average of 16 hours a week playing, another 8 watching or participating in video game broadcasts and 6 more interacting in forums and video game communities. For all this, the study highlights, “it is not surprising that video games are becoming a super platform where players can meet and even watch concerts broadcast live or listen to music.”

“The impact of video games on entertainment and culture in general is equally significant”

“The impact of videogames on entertainment and culture in general is equally significant, since it ranges from successful sagas of entertainment films, to tournaments and toys; without forgetting that some of the innovations born in the game are being used in other sectors, such as medicine and business education ”, the report remarks.

RISE OF ELECTRONIC SPORTS

Special mention within video games deserve electronic sports, also known as cyber sports or ‘esports’, multiplayer competitions of different video game disciplines.

Due to its spectacular rise, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently announced the creation of the first Virtual Olympics, in collaboration with five international sports federations and game publishers. Competitions already taking place include baseball, cycling, rowing, sailing and car racing.

In the case of virtual car racing, the International Automobile Federation has chosen the video game ‘Gran Turismo’, the best-selling PlayStation game with close to 100 million units.

THE LARGE COMPANIES IN THE SECTOR

Among the large companies dedicated to the creation of video games that are listed on the Stock Exchange we find: Activision Blizzard, responsible for such famous titles as ‘Call of Duty’ or ‘Guitar Hero’; Electronic arts (‘The Sims’, ‘Battlefield’); Take-Two Interactive (‘Red Dead Redemption’, ‘NBA 2K’); Nintendo (‘Donkey Kong’, ‘Mario’); or the french Ubisoft (‘Assassin’s Creed’, ‘Rainbow Six’).

In addition, among the companies oriented to the manufacture of the devices necessary to play are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which produces the CPUs and GPUs used in gaming computers and consoles such as the Xbox or the PlayStation; Nvidia, leader in the manufacture of graphics cards; Corsair Gaming, specializing in PC components and peripheral equipment; Logitech, also dedicated to peripheral equipment; or the japanese Sony, which launched its iconic PlayStation in 1995.

Likewise, it should be noted that there are important exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on video games, such as Global X Video Games & Esports, or VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports, which in 2020 increased by 83.67%.

THE ‘STREAMING’ ALSO WANTS A PART OF THE CAKE

According to ‘The Information’, Netflix is one of the companies that seeks to enter the appetizing business of video games, in order to expand beyond the ‘streaming’ of movies and series. Apparently, the company would be considering launching a video game distribution platform in the style Apple arcade.

However, Netflix’s foray into video games will not be an easy task. Thus, it is worth remembering the difficulties that Google is having to settle Stadia, its monthly subscription video game service; or the multiple projects that Amazon Game Studios has been forced to cancel.

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN THE SECTOR

In the current context, “in which the fear of inflation has caused investors to flee from the technology sector,” the analyst Diego Morín, from the securities firm IG, highlights the following titles:

Tencent: It is one of the companies with the highest turnover in the sector and its performance on the Stock Market is being very good. “Its shares have risen more than 90% since the March lows and are trading around HK $ 605, so it will be interesting to see if the side that has been drawing since March attacks,” says Morín.

Corsair Gaming: Since its debut on the stock market in the second half of 2020, Corsair has been moving in a wide range of prices, between 50 and 30 dollars, “the latter being an interesting support and to which operators cling. However, I consider that it is one of the actions to watch for the next few months, especially if it manages to break the 40 dollars ”, adds the mentioned expert.

Riot Blockchain Inc: Riot, owner of the mythical game ‘League of Legends’, has not escaped the punishment that the sector has received in recent months and, after touching $ 80 during February this year, its titles have lost more than 65%, “Creating an interesting floor around $ 20, a level at which an accumulation process could be forming,” concludes the IG strategist.