The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our lives in many ways and the use of electronics and internet Whether for leisure or force majeure reasons, it has not stopped growing all this time. Teleworking has been imposed, communications too and, of course, VOD has done the same.

Also video games, of course, and there is no entertainment that compensates so much for the relationship between its price and the time it keeps you hooked to the screen, although video on demand services and their flat rates begin to compete like never before . But now we are talking about video games and, more specifically, about their explosion in the United States.

According to Bloomberg, American consumers have beaten the historical record in video game spending in the first quarter of the year, reaching 9.6 billion dollars, which is 9% more than the expense recorded in the same period of time last year.

It should be noted that in the first quarter only from January to March, the latter month in which confinement began to be applied in the North American country, which in turn means that the hardest section has not yet been accounted for and is still continuing. , although it does so unevenly throughout the territory.

The figure includes both game sales and microtransactions And the titles that have made the most money are Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Doom Eternal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, MLB The Show 20 and NBA 2K20.

In terms of hardware sales, the consoles are obvious as the palm, and as is also evident from the list of most purchased games, Nintendo Switch has been the most demanded. Total sales exceeded $ 770 million.

If this has happened in the United States, in the rest of the developed world things do not have to differ much, let alone in Europe, where the confinement has been more severe than anywhere else with the exception of China.