Video games and sports, the perfect complement to a good marketing campaign and a hamburger

Burger King returns to resort to the combo video games and sports that has given such good results on previous occasions. The fast food chain has created its own court for the NBA 2K21 and gives rewards to users who use it in their games and score from the positions marked with prizes in the form of food. As it is. You throw, score and get the right product. It has no more science, and it works.

Under the motto “You can play with food”, Burger King wants to take advantage of the pull of sports video games among users of PS4 and PS5. You just have to download the track they have created for the occasion and play. Simple and profitable, for the user and for the brand. The clearest example is what happened in 2020 with the FIFA20, when the fast food chain became the title sponsor in the T-shirt of Stevenage FC of the English fourth division.

Right off the bat, and thanks to a masterful marketing campaign, the Stevenage became the most used team in “My Career” mode. Known as ‘Stevenage Challenge’ It was simple: you played with the English team, you scored a goal, you gave an assist or made a spout, you uploaded the video to Twitter And you got prizes at Burger King. The result was that of more than 25,000 shared goals in the bird’s social network.

Now the mechanics are the same, but taken to the basketball court and with the hashtag #BKMenuCourt. The NBA 2K21 has millions of online users in the world, so the reception and the result seems that it will not be far from that achieved last year.

Burger King may be one of the brands that makes the most of the connection between video game users and hamburger fans. Today they send online games and streams, but even before this era, the brand wanted to exploit this combo. The hamburger chain searched in 2017 delivery drivers with motorcycle license, knowledge of general culture and skills for video games. Yes, as is. The idea was that customers could challenge the dealer to a Saber Es Poder or SingStar Celebration game and take the order for free.

The most ingenious, but not the only ones

The video game industry has been experiencing exponential growth for years and brands have sought and found different ways to participate in it, especially in sports titles. Sports footwear and textile companies gained prominence in football and basketball games, as well as teams in the cartridges of Formula 1 and MotoGP.

Users can buy clothes, shoes, accessories … They can mold their characters with the greatest of realism and can drive cars like the officers. Brands have made profits of 90,000 million thanks to its presence in video games in the sector in 2020, as indicated by the figures on the specialized website Statista.

In some countries such as Mexico, with 70 million registered users on video game platforms, the ‘advertising’ companies reached 600 million dollars. Numbers higher than ad earnings on YouTube, Vimeo or social media. A clear sign that the ideal combo is not a hamburger, potatoes and soda, but a hamburger and video games.