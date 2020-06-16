The third Sunday in June is a special day for many countries in the world, including several in Latin America. Father’s Day serves to celebrate our personal heroes who for so many years have filled us with teachings and life lessons, so we decided to make this guide so that you offer a little detail that can feel like the best gift in the world.

NOTE: The prices published in this note are those shown at the time of publishing the product. Price and availability are subject to change without notice.

Amazon Products

One of the products that Dad can get the most from is one of the Alexa smart assistants, with which he can set alarms, set reminders, listen to music and on some models even make video calls. A gadget that will look great on your desktop.

Another way to consent is by hiring Amazon Prime in your account, in order to enjoy all the benefits that this subscription offers. Free shipping with no cost limit, more than 2 million songs without commercials in streaming, exclusive discounts and in one of those even take advantage of the free Twitch Prime games.

But probably the most important attraction is Amazon Prime Video, the company’s streaming service with hundreds of movies and series. Your dad may have been one of the lucky ones to enjoy Star Wars: A New Hope in movie theaters (yes, he was a fan before you) and with this subscription you can relive practically the entire saga in the comfort of your chair . Don’t forget to visit the Tomatazos Shopping Guide to discover more gifts related to cinema and general entertainment.

Video game

We know that Dad can be a very busy person. Although for us video games can be an activity that we enjoy for hours and we even spend marathon sessions on weekends, they can have just a few minutes to use this medium as an escape valve.

The Nintendo hybrid console has not lost the hot streak since its launch almost 4 years ago and it was in the final stretch of 2019 that they surprised many with a new strategy for their console. This smaller version eliminated the main features to bet on a completely portable model, making it a perfect option to carry in your backpack, briefcase and even in your handbag. With just the press of a button, you can resume your game wherever and whenever you want, something that a person with little time can take advantage of.

Here we have a selection of games for various platforms that can be enjoyed in short periods, with games from 5 minutes to half-hour sessions. The joke is that this time is used with great titles.

It is very common that at some point in their lives, our parents have enjoyed a video game console. In the second half of the eighties, these sections were already one of the most popular ways to have fun at home. SEGA Genesis was one of those consoles and fortunately today we can enjoy several titles with the Mini version. The best thing about this package, in addition to having classics like Sonic The Hedgehog, Golden Ax, Altered Beast and Street Fighter II, is that it already comes with 2 controls included to be able to play in company from the moment we received it.

Technology

Now a couple of product suggestions from the electronics department that can be very useful. We invite you to visit the Qore Shopping Guide, technology experts where they recommend some

It is very difficult to enter a department store or supermarket and that Dad does not go to the electronics area to see if a screen is at a good price. For what? Who knows, but TCL televisions are a great option to renovate the home entertainment area as it is a brand that offers very good prices with excellent specifications. This 50-inch model has 4K resolution and HDR mode, internet connection and also has Roku integrated to be able to use all the applications that this device offers.

Smart bracelets are an accessory that are becoming increasingly popular with users of different generations. It is very normal to see young and old people wearing one of these devices, and with its variety of functions and having an intuitive and simple screen, it is very easy to handle. The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has a color AMOLED screen, a heart rate and sleep monitor, exercise functions, is waterproof and you can control the music on your cell phone.

Collectibles and geek items

As we already mentioned, your dad has probably been a fan of some things that you can’t even imagine. Star Wars, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, even some video game consoles, so in this part of our guide you can find some items that you can give him to remember his « nerd » side.

One of the franchises that most marked the eighties in the cinema was undoubtedly Ghostbusters. Playmobil knows this and comes to unlock more than one memory with this model of the Ecto-1 with lights and sound, in addition to this package includes some accessories such as the figures of Winston Zeddemore and Janine Melnitz

Apart from this model of the iconic car, you can also buy some action figures of each of the characters in this saga and more items from brands like LEGO that will look great on your desktop. We leave you below:

Of course, not all of us have a dad with a taste for things like the ones we publish, but don’t worry, Amazon is a very big store with many categories. You can visit the sections of Wines and Liquors, Books, Sports and Tools. Do not forget to leave us your recommendations in the comments and tell us what gift you are going to give your dad.