Despite the fact that the Facebook application for streaming video games has been in testing for a couple of years, this Monday was the day chosen by the company to make it official. And you can now download it: access with Facebook Gaming the broadcasts of your favorite video games, like Twitch. Or stream the game you want directly from the mobile.

In an attempt to capture all the possibilities offered by social networks, Facebook decided to include games on its platform. Instant, multiplayer and perfect to share a game with close contacts. And, since this gaming platform fell short, Facebook expanded the possibilities also to streaming, in an attempt to compete with Twitch and YouTube live shows. The service, called Facebook Gaming, was available on the Web and mobile, in this second case only to a limited extent. Until now: any Android user can now download it to their mobile.

Facebook Gaming is more Facebook than Gaming

Already in 2018 we were able to test a first version of Facebook Gaming, then called fb.gg. In terms of features it has not evolved too much: with Facebook Gaming you can access the most popular video game broadcasts, also streamers. Live games, broadcasts and groups in which to share information on the vast majority of popular titles, all from a sufficiently well-designed app that does not stop at streaming alone.

Yes, with Facebook Gaming you can access what others are transmitting as well as transmit your games from your mobile, but the company does not stop at that, rather the opposite: the app is an extension of your social network. In this sense, with Facebook Gaming you can access instant games on the platform and without paying a penny. Further, Gaming includes Facebook Messenger since you can chat with all your contacts through shared online games. As usual in the company, the application is a conglomerate of functions that aims to offer Facebook services to those who do not want Facebook on their mobile.

All Gaming options are available in the bottom menu: overview at startup, instant games (controller icon), video game streaming (ice cream cone) and Messenger chat (conversation icon). It is also possible transmit the games from the mobile by clicking on the video camera icon. All in a simple way and with the ease of finding content related to almost any game.

Gaming is an application to make and watch streams that excessively accuses the shadow of Facebook

You can now install Facebook Gaming on your Android: the company has officially released the application. If you want an alternative to Twitch, perhaps Gaming will convince you. It will be difficult though.

Facebook Gaming

Track | New York Times

Share



Facebook Gaming is now official on Android: streaming video games, instant games and more